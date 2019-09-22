Police: ‘Medical situation’ kills 3, sickens 4 in Pittsburgh

Three people have died and four have been hospitalized Sunday in what Pittsburgh Police call “a medical situation.”

Police said the victims were wearing orange wristbands as part of a party or event.

Those hospitalized range in condition from serious to critical, police said.

Police responding to a call Sunday morning and found five victims in an apartment, one in elevator outside the apartment and one on a street.

Authorities have not said what has caused the illnesses and deaths.

According to media reports, all of the victims were men in their 30s.

