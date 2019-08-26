Police: Woman uses power tool to steal Botox

Police in the Houston area are looking for a woman who used a power tool to steal Botox from a spa.

According to Sugar Land Police, the suspect used a battery-powered grinding saw to cut into the front door of the spa Friday night around 8:25 p.m. She's accused of stealing an unknown amount of anti-aging products.

Surveillance video shows her pulling up to the store in a Mercedes SUV with no front license plate.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).

