Two arrested for forcing girls into prostitution after call from concerned mother

College Station police arrested two people for forcing two girls into prostitution across Texas.

A local woman called the police worried about her daughter Thursday night. Officers tracked the girl to a hotel room with Christopher Scott, 47, Veronica Willis, 45, and another girl.

The two victims told authorities they were forced into prostitution not only in College Station but Odessa and Corpus Christi as well. They were taken to the hospital for some recent injuries.

Scott was already wanted on aggravated assault and a parole violation. Scott and Willis were both charged with compelling prostitution by force.