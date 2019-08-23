Police ask for public’s help in search for missing Texas boy

Waxahachie police asked for the public’s help Friday in the search for a missing 6-year-old boy who may “be in imminent danger.”

Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann was last seen at around 4 p.m. Thursday in Waxahachie and police think he is with his non-custodial parent Candace Harbin, who may be driving a white 2012 Nissan Quest minivan with Texas license plate FLW5767.

The boy was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts and tan shoes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Dickinson at (214) 934-6106