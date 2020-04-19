Police ask healthcare facility to stop antibody testing for today due to traffic concerns

College Station police have asked a local healthcare facility to temporarily cease antibody testing due to traffic safety concerns.

The testing was being offered Sunday at Brazos Valley Urgent Care on Texas Avenue near Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

An employee at the business tells KBTX that vehicles were lined up on Texas Avenue all the way to Highway 6. They will not reopen on Sunday.

The staff plans to meet tonight to determine the best and most safe way to proceed with testing for area residents.

The following statement was posted to the company's Facebook page on Sunday:

"We apologize to everyone, but the police have asked us to close down testing for today. We are going to reschedule at a time and location that handle the response. Our last two days of testing went very smoothly and we were not expecting this response today. Again, we are very sorry!!"

KBTX on Saturday night featured the facility in this report after it started providing the tests.