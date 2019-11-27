Police find meth in hidden storage box on suspected drug dealer's truck

A suspected drug dealer was caught with meth hidden on the body of his truck.

Bryan police say Michael Crenshaw, 25, wasn't wearing a seat belt and didn't use a blinker on Texas Avenue Tuesday morning.

The officer pulled him over, but Crenshaw was acting very nervous. He let officers search his vehicle with a K-9 unit.

Police found a tin with a magnet inside the vehicle. They say it could be used to hide things on the body of the car. It reportedly smelled of marijuana and had a manual for a digital scale inside.

After looking around a bit more, officers found another magnetic box stuck under the driver's side of the vehicle. There were plastic baggies and about 20 grams of meth inside.

Crenshaw was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery and marijuana possession.