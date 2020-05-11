Police find cocaine, MDMA, other drugs in College Station home

A College Station man is in jail after police found mushrooms, cocaine, MDMA, and several other drugs in his home.

Police responded to the home on the 300 block of Southwest Pkwy after receiving an animal call. The caller said someone at the home was beating a dog and they were concerned for the wellbeing of the animal.

When officers arrived, they found the dog in the backyard. Everett Johnson, 20, opened the door and said his roommate was just punishing the dog for making a mess.

When checking on the dog, CSPD found raw marijuana on the living room coffee table and an extended pistol magazine on the couch.

All three roommates in the home gave officers consent to search inside. CSPD found THC wax, a digital scale, white pills that was later discovered to be MDMA or “molly”, unopened bottles of promethazine syrup, shrooms and more raw marijuana.

Inside a backpack in the living room, officers also found 29 packaged units of LSD, more MDMA, weed, mushrooms, Xanax, and a small amount of cocaine. Many of these items were individually wrapped for sale.

Johnson admitted the drugs were his and that they were for distribution. He’s charged with three counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.