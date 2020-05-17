Police find unconscious man in car with more than 30 MDMA pills

A Bryan man is in jail after police found him passed out in his car with more than 30 tablets of MDMA in his vehicle.

According to online records, the manager of a restaurant on the 800 block of Villa Maria Road called 911 early Sunday morning after seeing Robert Hayes, 35, passed out in a car in the parking lot.

Officers found Hayes unconscious in the driver’s seat with the engine running and the car in park. Officers said Hayes had a Styrofoam cup in his lap filled with Cognac.

During a probable cause search, police found one plastic baggie filled with 33 tablets of MDMA.

Hayes was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with an open container, and manufacture delivery of a controlled substance.