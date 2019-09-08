Police investigating robbery at local hotel

On Saturday, September 7, 2019, at approximately 9:30 pm Bryan police officers responded to the University Inn Hotel located at 2300 S Texas Ave. for an aggravated robbery that had just occurred.

Police say a man entered the hotel carrying a handgun. He demanded money and cellphone from the clerk and a customer inside the hotel lobby. The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during this incident. The case is under investigation.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).