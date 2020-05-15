Police investigate 2 incidents of stranger trying to lure children into vehicle

Local police are investigating two recent reports involving a stranger trying to lure children into his vehicle.

According to College Station police, both cases involved a man with scruffy facial hair, driving a light-colored, four-door vehicle. In both cases, the child was able to get home unharmed.

Police say the first incident happened in Bryan on May 11 between 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm. A man tried to lure a child into a white, four-door vehicle near the intersection of Brook Lane and Eagle Pass Street.

Then on May 14, investigators say a man tried to lure a child into his vehicle in College Station. It happened between 3:30 and 4:30 pm near the intersection of Gilchrist and Ashburn Avenues.

Police say the man was between 30 and 40 years old with gray hair. He was said to be driving a silver/gray, four-door vehicle.

According to police, no crime has been committed but they are taking the matters seriously. They shared the following tips for speaking with your children about strangers and safety.

They say to teach children to:

· Never accept candy or gifts from a stranger.

· Never go anywhere with anyone without parent permission, even if it sounds like fun. Predators can lure kids with questions like "Can you help me find my lost puppy?" or "Do you want to see some cute kittens in my car?" Remind your kids that adults they don't know should never ask them to help or to do things for them.

· Run away and scream if someone follows them or tries to force them into a car.

· Say no to anyone who tries to make them do something you've said is wrong or touch them in a way that makes them feel uncomfortable.

· Always tell you or another trusted adult if a stranger asks personal questions, exposes himself or herself, or otherwise makes them feel uneasy. Reassure kids that it's OK to tell you even if the person made them promise not to or threatened them in some way.

· Always ask permission from a parent to leave the house, yard, or play area or to go into someone's home.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has found that 83% of children who escaped their would-be abductors did something proactive. They walked/ran away, yelled, kicked, or pulled away. This means the best thing a child can do if someone tries to abduct them is take action instead of being passive or polite.

Also, please keep these other tips in mind:

· Make sure younger kids know their names, address, phone number including area code, and who to call in case of an emergency. Review how to use 911 or a local emergency number. Discuss what to do if they get lost in a public place or store — most places have emergency procedures for handling lost kids. Remind them that they should never go to the parking lot to look for you. Instruct kids to ask a cashier for help or stand near the registers or front of the building away from the doors.

·Point out the homes of friends around the neighborhood where your kids can go in case of trouble.

·Be sure your kids know whose cars they may ride in and whose they may not. Teach them to move away from any car that pulls up beside them and is driven by a stranger, even if that person looks lost or confused. Develop code words for caregivers other than mom or dad, and remind your kids never to tell anyone the code word. Teach them not to ride with anyone they don't know or with anyone who doesn't know the code word.

· If your kids are old enough to stay home alone, make sure they keep the door locked and never tell anyone who knocks or calls they are home alone.