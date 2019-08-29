Police investigate armed robbery at Bryan convenience store

Bryan Police are looking for two people who robbed a Bryan convenience store.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of La Brisa Drive around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say two armed suspects entered the store with their faces covered and demanded money from the clerk inside the store.

The suspects ran away with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).