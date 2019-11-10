Police investigate robbery in local shopping center parking lot

College Station police on Sunday said they were investigating a report of a robbery at a local shopping center parking lot.

It was reported just before 5:00 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Holleman Drive.

Police said two people who knew each other were in the same car when one pointed at gun at the other and demanded property. The victim then got out of the car the gunman drove away.

Police said nobody was injured in the incident and the general public is not in any danger related to this crime.

Anyone with information should call College Station Police at 979-764-3600.