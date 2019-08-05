Man arrested after camera found in bathroom at local restaurant

10:00 p.m. UPDATE

Shipwreck employees tell KBTX that Aniceto was a former employee at the restaurant.

In a statement to KBTX, the restaurant owners, Mary and Wade Beckman said, "Mary and I would like to thank the Bryan Police Department for their immediate response in the investigation and arrest of the individual responsible for this incident. We are proud to live in Bryan/College Station and appreciate the continued support of the community.”

On the Shipwreck Facebook page, the couple said they have policies and procedures are already in place so that something like this can never happen again at any of their restaurants.

A College Station man is facing charges after customers found a camera inside the restroom of a Bryan restaurant.

Francisco Aniceto, 30, is being charged with attempted invasive visual recording. Investigators found that no one had been recorded by the camera that Aniceto placed inside one of the stalls of the women's restroom at Shipwreck Grill.

According to police, the owners of Shipwreck Grill called them around 1:00 p.m. Sunday to file a report.

Aniceto was identified Monday and officers searched his home. He turned himself in Tuesday.