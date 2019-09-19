Police investigating another attempted burglary of ATM at a local bank

Someone has attempted three times in the last 48 hours to take money from ATMs at local banks.

College Station police say someone on Thursday evening tried to pry open an ATM at the Bank of America on University Drive near Texas Avenue.

The bottom half doors of the machine were forced open but the no money was taken. Police said they were reviewing surveillance video in the area.

Early Wednesday morning police responded to the same location after learning someone was attempting to use a pickup truck to remove a different ATM outside Bank of America.

Bryan police also reported an attempted ATM theft Wednesday morning at a Chase bank on Boonville Road.

In both cases Wednesday morning, stolen pickup trucks were used to commit the crimes but no money was taken at either bank.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300, the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600, Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).