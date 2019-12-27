Police investigating another possible case of bank jugging

College Station police say they are investigating another possible case of bank jugging.

Around noon Friday, officers were called for a vehicle burglary along Texas Avenue near Holleman Drive.

The victim told police they were followed after leaving the bank and that cash was stolen from the vehicle, police said.

College Station Police Officer Tristen Lopez says there are several ways to keep yourself safe from a potential bank jugging.

“If you are planning on withdrawing a large amount of cash, do what you can to disguise that. Have it inside the bag or have it in a purse or have it in something that doesn't advertise that, ‘Hey this might be a large amount of money,'" said Officer Lopez.

Lopez says it is also helpful to be aware of your surroundings. He suggests looking to see if anyone is watching you or following you, and to take the cash directly where it needs to go instead of running other errands.

