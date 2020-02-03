Police investigating assault against officers at local high school

A teenager was taken into custody Monday afternoon following an altercation at Navasota High School, authorities have confirmed.

The incident involved a 16-year-old who assaulted two city police officers on the campus, according to Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt.

Additional officers were sent to the school to provide assistance with the situation and the teen was taken into custody.

The situation is contained and there is no threat to anyone on campus, according to authorities.

Nobody was seriously injured.

No other details were immediately available as the investigation into what happened is ongoing.