Police investigating dog bite in Northgate

College Station police are searching for the owner of a dog that bit a person Saturday night at Northgate.

It happened just before midnight near the intersection of Church Avenue and College Main Street.

Police say the victim was bitten by a black and brown German Shepherd.

College Station Animal Control is requesting help from the public in locating the dog involved in the bite. The dog needs to be located and observed to rule out potential rabies exposure to the victim. If you have any information about this case, please call 979-764-3600.

