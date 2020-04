Bryan police are investigating a hit-and-run incident after a car left the roadway and ran into an apartment building.

Around 4:25 Saturday morning, police received a call that a car had hit one of the buildings at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of E 29th St. They are still investigating who the driver of the car was and say no one was injured.

BTU reported a power outage around 5:34 a.m. The outage map shows 81 customers affected and still without power.