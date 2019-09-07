Police investigating robbery at local store

On Friday, September 6, 2019, at approximately 9:30 pm Bryan police officers responded to the Bryan Food Mart located at 3600 Old Hearne Road for an aggravated robbery that had just occurred.

Police say a person entered the store with their face covered and demanded money from the clerk inside the store. The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during this incident. The case has been turned over to the Bryan Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).