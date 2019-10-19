Police investigating shooting in Bryan

Police in Bryan are investigating a shooting on the 700 block of Henderson.

According to police, a call came in just after 10:15 pm for a fight in progress. Then several minutes later police got a call for shots fired.

One person was found by police shot in the arm and leg. A second person was injured during the fight but refused medical attention.

The alleged gunman initially fled the scene but was later found by police and is now in custody.

The person who was shot was taken to a local hospital.