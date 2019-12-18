Police looking for three suspects in College Station robbery

College Station police are looking for a group of men they say robbed a man at gunpoint.

It happened Tuesday night in the 1000 block of Colgate Drive.

The victim told officers he was out walking when a large truck pulled up and three men jumped out. One of the men had a gun and threatened to shoot the victim if he did not empty his pockets.

The men were able to get away with some property before police were called.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the College Station police at (979) 764-3600.