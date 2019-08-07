Police say College Station man broke into neighbor's home

College Station Police have arrested a man they say broke into his neighbor's home.

Jeremy Eckert, 33, is charged with burglary of a habitation.

Police say he entered the home on Antelope Lane late Wednesday night through an unlocked door after hopping the fence.

According to authorities, he took two guitars worth a total of $450. He also went into the fridge and took a whole chicken and several other food items, leaving tupperware scattered on the floor.

Officers say Eckert cut his foot on the fence and that led them back to his home, where they could see the stolen items through the doorway.

