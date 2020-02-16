Police say intoxicated driver asked if he killed anyone following Texas Avenue crash

A local man accused of driving intoxicated asked police if he had killed anyone after driving his car into another vehicle Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in College Station.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Lincoln Avenue just after midnight.

Police said Gabriel Velazquez, 29, of Bryan, was driving west on Lincoln Avenue when proceeded into the intersection and attempted to make a turn onto the southbound lanes of Texas Avenue.

A nearby officer said he saw Velazquez drive into the path of an oncoming vehicle that was also southbound on the roadway.

The impact sent Velazquez's car into a raised median on Texas Avenue. It also forced the other driver's SUV off the road and into a sign display on the Texas A&M campus.

Police said they could immediately smell alcohol coming from Velazquez's breath.

College Station police say neither driver had life-threatening injuries, although Velazquez was taken to a hospital to be checked out. At the hospital is when he asked an officer if he killed anyone.

Velazquez was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released Saturday on a $2,000 bond.