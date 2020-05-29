Police: Suspected drug dealer arrested with 50 grams of meth

A suspected drug dealer was taken into custody Thursday after a multi-agency narcotics bust.

Bryan police say they were helping DPS agents arrest Jaime Padilla, 33.

According to authorities, Padilla was found at an apartment complex on East 29th Street. After searching the place, officers found several pipes and baggies.

Officers searched Padilla next and say they found about 50 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket, along with several other pills.

Padilla was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

