Police say theft suspects displayed gun, forced their way inside home

College Station police are searching for two suspects connected to a theft Wednesday night.

Officers say a woman was in her home on the 600 block of Luther Street West when there was a knock at the front door around 10:30 p.m. When she opened the door, two suspects displayed a handgun and forced their way inside.

"Personal property was removed from the residence and the suspects then fled the area," said a press release from CSPD.

Around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the home. They say because of the delay between the time of the crime and when the victim called police, they weren't able to immediately find the suspects.

Police are investigating the crime as a burglary of a habitation. When asked why the incident isn't being called a robbery, a College Station police officer said the burglary designation would lead to first degree felony charges for the suspects as opposed to second degree felony charges for robbery.