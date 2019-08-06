Bryan woman facing multiple charges after attacking man with knife

Nancy Prado, 29, is facing two charges after College Station police say she attacked her ex-boyfriend with a knife Monday night.

Officers were called to an apartment on Anderson Street after 11 p.m. Monday. According to a probable cause statement, officers found Prado bleeding profusely in a parking lot nearby.

According to officers, Prado went to the apartment to get her belongings. The man who lived there told police he had been in a dating relationship with Prado and share custody of children.

Investigators say Prado went to the apartment and knocked on the door. When the man went to answer the door, officers learned that Prado went around the building and entered the apartment without his consent. When the man noticed Prado inside, he went back in and tried to remove her, according to the arrest statement.

Officers learned the two fought and Prado grabbed a knife and started to slash at him.

The man received a minor cut to his arm and scratches to the back of his neck. The man grabbed a bat and defended himself. The probable cause statement says that Prado left the scene in a vehicle with two other women.

Officers noted that during their interview with Prado, she referred to the apartment as "his apartment" and admitted that he paid the bills. Investigators learned that Prado and man lived together at her grandmother's house, but after splitting up, the man moved into to his apartment.

Prado is being charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony, namely aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.