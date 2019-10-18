College Station police say missing teens left together

College Station police are asking for your help in finding another missing 16-year-old from the area.

On Friday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children issued a missing person alert for Alia Peterson, 16. She was last seen on October 10, 2019.

She is the second teen to be reported missing from College Station this week. On Wednesday a similar alert was issued for Martha Ruiz.

College Station police confirmed on Friday night the two left together.