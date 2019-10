College Station Police are searching for a man who robbed a local food market at gunpoint Thursday night.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Harvey Rd.

Police say the walked into the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money.

Once he had the cash, the man ran off before officers got there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact College Station Police at (979) 764-3600.