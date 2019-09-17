Police use text messages, Snapchat to investigate local robbery, shooting

College Station police used a string of text messages and Snapchat to help solve an armed robbery involving drugs last month outside a fast-food restaurant, according to documents obtained by KBTX.

On the evening of Friday, August 9, police responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the parking lot of Taco Bell in the 300 block of Harvey Road near Texas Avenue.

Through their investigation, police learned Isaac Vasquez, 18, agreed on Snapchat to meet with Jamal Zeno, 19, outside the restaurant to sell marijuana. Officers found the conversation between the two after searching Vasquez's cell phone.

Police say Zeno used his girlfriend's pickup truck to drive to the restaurant along with two other people and robbed Vasquez in the parking lot. The two sides exchanged gunfire during the robbery but nobody was injured.

According to probable cause statements filed by police, Zeno immediately texted his girlfriend, Summer Medina, 18, after the shooting to tell her about the bullet holes in her pickup truck.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant for Summer's cell phone and discovered the two tried to come up with a plan to conceal evidence of the shooting.

"I just hit a n**** and ngl (not going to lie) he shot up yo truck baby I'm so sorry," said Zeno in a text to Medina immediately following the robbery. Zeno asked Medina if she planned to call the police about what happened.

"I'm not gonna call the cops. That's dumb asf," replied Medina. The two said they planned to make it look like someone tried to break into the truck and fired shots into the pickup.

Later in the evening after Medina was able to clean out her truck, she sent Zeno a text message that said "I pushed the bullet hole inward so it looks like it came from the outside and there was a piece of glass that was still attached on the back and you could tell a little bit that it was a bullet so I just punched it in a little more so you couldn't tell."

Medina went on to say she wiped down fingerprints on the pickup and threw away a shirt that was left behind.

"When it comes down to this s*** I be thinking smart asf," she texted.

Medina was arrested and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Monday. She was charged with tampering with evidence and bonded out Monday on a $10,000 bond.

Zeno was arrested on August 15 and charged with possession of marijuana, aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and tampering with evidence. He's still in the county jail with bonds totaling $142,000.

Vasquez was arrested shortly after the shooting and was booked on charges of evading arrest and deadly conduct. He's still in jail with bonds totaling $79,000.

Vasquez, Zeno and Medina are all residents of College Station.

Police also identified other suspects linked to this case including Jason Stovall, Jatarious Ginn, and Cody Briscoe.

Briscoe, 17, of Bryan is also linked to a gun smuggling ring and organized criminal activity including 19-year-old Tony Dewane Childs, Jr. of Bryan, 17-year-old Tyler Dewane Hammond of Bryan, 21-year-old Reginald Richardson of Bryan and 17-year-old Willie Ray Dixon of College Station, said police.