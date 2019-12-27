Police warn not to advertise your Christmas gifts to burglars

'Tis the season for giving and for burglars, it's a time for stealing.

Trash crews are staying busy picking up all the packages Christmas gifts came in. Around Bryan / College Station Friday you could find all sorts of cardboard boxes on neighborhood curbs.

Police warn it's also an opportunity for burglars.

"As you get gifts for the holidays. If you get a brand new 60-inch television, don't leave the box by the curb because that advertises, 'Hey I’ve got a brand new 60-inch television inside the home,'" said Officer Tristen Lopez with the College Station Police Department.

In some neighborhoods KBTX found boxes for TV equipment, kitchen appliances, electronics and other items.

KBTX rang Jennifer Slovacek's doorbell after seeing a Dell computer box in her pile of cardboard trash.

"We had Amazon and then of course the Buckle bag and my little Dell boxes over there. But I think that's a re-purposed item that we didn't get a computer for Christmas, " said Slovacek of College Station.

But she says staying proactive is something to think about.

"When you do get those bigger items for Christmas and then you put it out on the curb, you put the boxes on the curb and it does tell everyone that what you got for Christmas," she said.

Police suggest things like putting boxes in big trash bags, to limiting the time items sit out on the curb.

"Taking some basic steps there can help maybe not advertise that you have things inside the house," said Lopez.

"I am a pretty trustworthy person but I do know that there are thieves and criminals out there. They do take advantage of what they see so it’s something that does happen," said Slovacek.

"That would be so heartbreaking to get something new for Christmas and then just because we set it on the curb thieves come in and steal it. It would be horrible, horrible thing to happen," she said.

Police suggest also cutting boxes up into smaller pieces so it's harder to tell what was in them.

They also say use caution when posting your new Christmas gifts on social media.