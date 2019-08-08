Pop Up Art Market coming to Post Oak Mall

The Brazos Valley Art League is hosting a Pop Up Art Market.

It's happening Saturday, August 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Post Oak Mall near the Food Court.

The market will feature art from more than 20 local artists, painters, photographers, and sculptors. There will also be several demonstrations throughout the day.

Admission is free. A portion of the sales will go toward the Brazos Valley Art League for art scholarships.

For more information, visit bvartleague.com.