Popular conference returning for second year

This year's Dream It. Dare It. Do It. conference was such a success it's returning in 2020.

The conference aims at inspiring women to overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams in business. It is being hosted by the Bryan/College Station charter chapter of the American Business Woman's Association.

Inspirational speakers Catharina Laporte and Katy Franco will be attending this year. There will also be an informational panel featuring past national board members and top ten businesswomen from their national organization.

It's taking place on February 15, 2020, at the Embassy Suites in College Station on University Drive. Tickets are $65 until December 31. After that date tickets will cost $80. They can be bought online at their website.