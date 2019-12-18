Thief seen on camera following delivery truck before stealing package

Another porch pirate was caught on surveillance video stealing a package from a porch. This time it happened after the thief was seen following a delivery truck in College Station.

Carissa Laughlin said her UPS driver is always on top of things, so she knew something was wrong when she never saw her package at her doorstep.

When she reviewed her home security camera she saw someone trailing the UPS truck and then swiping the package after it was left on her porch.

Titan Security Solutions owner Joe Foster said this is their busiest time of the year because of incidents like this.

“Unfortunately, people just look for an easy opportunity to take something they didn’t go out and earn,” said Foster.

Officer Tristen Lopez, with the College Station Police Department, said these bold porch pirates can be challenging to catch. He said one way to find these thieves is to simply pay attention to what’s going on in your neighborhood.

“If you see a delivery driver around, look and see if anyone else is closely following the driver,” said Lopez. “If you have the time as you’re driving around, just look out for your neighbors and try to prevent that kind of crime from occurring.”

Lopez said another way to combat porch piracy is by making sure you’re home when your package gets delivered, getting the package delivered to your place of employment, or by investing in security cameras.

Foster said security systems make it easy to keep tabs on your home during the holidays.

“My phone rang, and it was my SkyBell. I was talking to a UPS driver, and he said yeah, I got a package for you,” said Foster. “With my system, you can also control locks, so I said hold on, and unlocked the door from Spain immediately. I then told him; hey, could you push the door open and just slip the package inside.”

Foster added that if you are interested in getting your home better protected, you can contact security professionals.