Students returned to class following Navasota bomb scare

Navasota High School found a note they perceived as a possible bomb threat on Wednesday morning. Students were immediately evacuated for their safety as the Navasota Police and the Navasota Fire Department arrived on the scene.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt tells News 3's Clay Falls the threat has been deemed not credible and students have been readmitted into the building.

Navasota High School Administration and local law enforcement will continue to investigate.

If you have andy information regarding the incident, please call Navasota Police at 936-825-6124

Complete Navasota ISD statement from Facebook:

Posted: 2/12/20 at 9:51 a.m.

Posted 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, February 12--UPDATE

