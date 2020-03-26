Possible data error leads to incorrect number of virus cases listed for local county

Walker County officials have confirmed to KBTX that there are only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their community, not three as is being reported by the state.

On Thursday, the Texas Health and Human Services posted three total cases for the county on its interactive online dashboard.

Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator for Walker County Sherri Pegoda said her office was unaware of a third case, and after making a call to the state, they believe it was a data error that resulted in the wrong number.

The two confirmed cases in Walker County include an employee of Sam Houston State University who works off-campus and a TDCJ staff member at the Holliday Unit in Huntsville.

The total number of cases confirmed for the Brazos Valley area is now 38. Other counties with confirmed cases include Brazos, Grimes, Milam, Robertson, and Washington.

