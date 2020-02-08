Possible explosion at Chesapeake Energy site rocks Brazos County

What sounded like a loud explosion early Saturday morning rocked homes and buildings across Brazos County.

Bryan police said the possible blast came from a Chesapeake Energy worksite on Sandy Point Road near OSR on the north side of Brazos County.

Officers said it was a possible tank explosion and 911 dispatchers received multiple calls from residents who said they felt and heard the explosion as far away as south College Station and Robertson County.

A dispatcher for Bryan police tells KBTX nobody was taken to a hospital by ambulance and any additional information would have to come from Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy.

KBTX has reached out to a spokesman at the company for more details.

Workers at the site declined to comment to KBTX but we could see damage to at least one tank structure on the gated property.

Reaction to the blast

When it happened dozens of people took to social media to describe what they heard and felt. Here's just a sample of what KBTX viewers said:

"I live off of 28th in Bryan and it was loud, shook the house, and felt like something hit it. I could feel it in my chest too," said Alicia Lowry on Facebook.

"Huge rumble! Scared the heck out of the neighborhood dogs. Windows rattled like they were going to drop the glass," said Diggins Brian.

"I live east of Bryan and my windows shuck and then I heard a blast," said Debbie Matthews.

"We heard a loud boom and the house shook, woke up a few people around the scaling subdivision between Palasota and West 28th Street," said Mary Gomez.

"I'm a few miles from there and I thought my house was falling apart I'm on Aggie Way," said Stern Rodneysunny.

"I live 4.5 south of Hearne in Robertson County off Hwy 6 & I heard & felt it," said Kim Olive.

Another Chesapeake incident

This is the second incident in the Brazos Valley involving Chesapeake Energy.

Last month, three workers were killed on a worksite in Burleson County following an explosion.

The energy company has released little information about the incident and about the workers who were killed. The family of one of the victims has already filed a lawsuit against Chesapeake.