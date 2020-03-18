Post Oak Mall open, store hours vary

General Manager, Paul Loy at Post Oak Mall confirms the mall is still open, but some stores are limiting their hours of operation.

Loy says some stores inside the mall have been ordered by their corporations to shut down.

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the public should avoid gatherings larger than 10 people to slow the coronavirus outbreak. They also want Americans to work from home if possible, avoid eating or drinking in bars and restaurants, and “avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.”

