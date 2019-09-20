Postal Service: Damage to Houston facility will not impact local mail

The United States Postal Service says there should be no impact to mail service in the Brazos Valley following the collapse of a distribution center in Houston during Imelda.

Three people were taken to a hospital on Thursday with minor injuries when the building collapsed without warning on the north side of the city. A few vehicles were badly damaged when the side of the building fell on them.

No mail was damaged or lost in the storm, according to a spokeswoman.

Here's the latest information on mail services and post offices that are affected in Southeast Texas:

All operations have resumed within the 3-digit ZIP Codes of 773 with the exception of:

· Porter Post Office, 23550 Partners Way, Porter, TX 77365

All operations have resumed within the 3-digit ZIP Codes of 775 with the exception of:

· Devers Post Office, 102 S Gates St, Devers, TX 77538

· Raywood Post Office, 13615 E Highway 90, Raywood, TX 77582

All operations have resumed within the 3-digit ZIP Codes of 776 with the exception of:

· Hamshire Post Office, 25142 Highway 124, Hamshire, TX 77622

· Stowell Post Office, 3608 State Highway 124, Stowell, TX 77661

· Mauriceville Post Office, 11424 Highway 12, Mauriceville, TX 77626

· Nome Post Office, 2285 Highway 90, Nome, TX 77629

All operations have resumed within the 3-digit ZIP Codes of 777 with the exception of:

· Beaumont Post Office, 5815 Walden Rd, Beaumont, TX 77707

