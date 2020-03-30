Potentially stormy start to the week

We're waking up not near as cool and crisp as Sunday morning! The first wave of gulf moisture return came this morning, and another in the form of a warm front is coming for later today.

The warm front will play a big role in exactly where any stronger storms may set up later in the day.

Right now, it looks like said front will push just to the north of the area, hence the higher risk for severe weather to the north and east of the Brazos Valley. That being said, a difference of less than 50 miles could make a big difference between no rain at all and a brief severe thunderstorm.

The biggest concern (but least likely impact) will be for a brief, isolated tornado in the afternoon. More than likely, stronger storms will just come equipped with heavy rain and some strong wind. The best chance for this will be along and north of OSR in our northern counties.

Eyes will be on the radar throughout the day, but the best overall chance for stronger storms looks to be from the mid to late afternoon through about sunset.

We should see things wind down shortly after, with scattered showers and an isolated storm still possible throughout the evening while we wait on the next cold front to clear and dry us out. We should have a couple days of ample sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday before another round of disturbances approach to end the week and begin the weekend.