Power Spices to make food taste nicest

Taylor Leahy is a dietician at Baylor Scott and White who's got some neat tricks to replace all that salt in your everyday meals.

Among her terrific recommendations were:

Turmeric:

Leahy says Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties. Those properties help ease the stress on your heart and help it pump blood efficiently. When the heart is able to pump blood efficiently that also reduces the stress on your veins and arteries and lowers your blood pressure.

Peppermint:

Peppermint, Leahy says, has many soothing properties. For people with Irritable bowel syndrome, she says it can really help ease pain and prevent symptoms from flaring up. In addition, it's a great way to reduce general nausea. It's also a great way to freshen your breath!

Ginger:

According to Leahy, Ginger is the best of both worlds! Not only does it have properties that can reduce heart stress and blood pressure, but it can also reduce nausea. It has both anti-inflammatories and soothing compounds for the tummy. So next time you're getting sushi, don't forget the ginger.

Parsley, Oregano, and Rosemary:

These three spices are packed with anti-oxidants. Leahy says it's those antioxidants that can help reduce natural stresses in the body. As for antimicrobial properties, "The jury is still kinda working on it," Leahy says "but we've seen some promise." But she praised their vitamin value citing high levels of vitamins C and K as well as high fiber content.

Leahy left us with some fun ways to incorporate these spices into your life.

She says mixing spices together such as turmeric, cinnamon, and cocoa is a great way to add anti-inflammatory effects to your morning oatmeal or to muffins and cakes.

Mixing garlic, onion, parsley, turmeric, and black pepper is a savory way to add in spices that positively impact our heart health, gut health, and fight free radicles through the phytonutrients and anti-inflammatory properties.

The bottom line, you don't have to use salt to get that nice seasoned flavor.

Watch the full video in the player above.