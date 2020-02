The City of College Station is reporting all power is restored after a Friday morning outage affected about 3,500 customers.

College Station Utilities worked to fix the outage along Highway 6. It extended from University Drive to Emerald Forrest in College Station.

Power was also reported out in the areas between Harvey Road and Boonville Road northeast of Highway 6.

If you're still experiencing any issues, call 855-528-4278.