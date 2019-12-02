Power outage in Madison, Grimes County forcing school closure

More than 1,800 Entergy customers are without power in Madison County.

Iola Independent School District is also experiencing the outage. They are releasing students at 11:00 a.m. Buses will run at 11:30 a.m.

According to the district, children that cannot get home at this time will be held in the appropriate campus cafeteria/foyer for pick up. They ask that parents please make arrangements to pick up your child as soon as possible.

According to the Entergy outage website, 1,865 customers are experiencing the outage.

The cause listed on the website is downed wires. They estimate the power being back on around 2:00 p.m.

