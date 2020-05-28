Power outage leaves thousands of Brazos Valley residents in the dark

Brazos Valley residents are waking up without power following Wednesday's severe weather.

As of Thursday morning, 2,906 Entergy customers were out of power. Those outages are located in Burleson, Grimes, Washington, and Waller counties.

Entergy customers have reached out to KBTX that they do not know when their power will be restored.

According to Entergy, they are unable to provide a time for when power will be back on in the areas affected.

The company warns that restoration times could be extended both due to widespread outages and to extra measures being taken with COVID-19.