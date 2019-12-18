AgriLife Extension Service reminds drivers to use caution on farm roads

It's that time of the year where you need to be careful when seeing hay being collected on the side of the road.

Livestock owners are running out hay collected from the warm season to feed their cattle. Since it is colder outside, animals cannot forge for hay themselves, so owners have to go out and gather it.

Livestock owners will be out on county and farm-to-market roads transporting the hay, so it is important to drive safely near them. These buggies or vans with hay may make sudden turns off the road or onto the road so it's recommended to slow down around them.