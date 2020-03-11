Prairie View A&M delays classes until March 23

Prairie View A&M University announced Wednesday it is suspending classes until Monday, Mar. 23 but faculty and staff are required to report to work.

In a memo released by the Office of Academic Affairs, the university says the week of Mar. 15 will focus on additional faculty training for online classes and software.

"During this time, students are encouraged to remain off-campus and engaged in their learning by continuing to work on assignments, reading their textbooks and other lecture materials," said Provost & Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs James Palmer.

The University's dining, transportation, health, counseling, and other services will be available while classes are suspended.

As of Wednesday, no one within the campus community has tested positive for COVID-19. Click here to continue following updates on the virus from Prairie View A&M.