There are a lot of rumors when it comes to COVID-19.

So we spoke to Dr. Danielle Jones is an obstetrician and gynecologist at Baylor Scott & White Health about what pregnant women should know.

Above all, Dr. Jones says, "don't panic."

She says pregnant women are not more susceptible to the virus than anyone else.

She says there is no concrete connection between pregnant mothers contracting the virus and their children.

