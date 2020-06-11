Premiere Cinemas in Bryan announces reopening date

Premiere Cinemas in Bryan has announced it will reopen on Friday, June 19.

"We are thrilled to reopen," said Premiere Director Andrea Fletcher in a press release Thursday. "We've missed seeing our customers and I think they're more-than-ready to return to the cinema and the big-screen experience."

In the press release, movie theater management says Premiere will continue following local, state and federal guidelines to protect guests and employees.

Some changes will come along with the reopening.

"While face masks are optional for guests, staff will wear gloves and face masks and be temperature-screened during this time," said Premiere. "New cashier partitions and hand sanitizer stations have been installed along with enhanced cleaning/sanitization protocols such as disinfecting seats and contact surfaces between shows. New signage and floor markers similar to those in grocery stores are installed reminding people of social distancing recommendations, and showtimes are being staggered with more time between showings."

