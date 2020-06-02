Preparing your home and property for hurricane season

In the Brazos Valley, the severe weather seasons and forecasts can change quickly.

To help local families be prepared for anything, KBTX Meteorologist Max Crawford spoke with Bryan Wood, a meteorologist and catastrophe analyst at Assurant, on First News at Four.

“It was the fact that it wasn’t just one hail storm, but many hail storms over populated areas,” said Wood, referring to it as a “billion-dollar disaster” for Texas.

However, Wood reassures customers that insurance companies should be well prepared, in terms of their bottom lines, to handle these claims, because, “Overall, this year has actually been kind of a slow severe weather season.”

Wood suggests moving quickly on claims for hail damage, especially if your roof is damaged. Future rains could cause larger flooding issues for your home or vehicle.

One of the most underrated risks of severe weather, according to Wood, is wind-driven rain and hail.

“It can drive the rain through the sides of your house, if you have gaps, say where your windows or door meet your wall,” said Wood. “Even going through and buying a tube of caulk and looking at the outside of your windows and your doors—look for little gaps where it might be there and sealing those up can make all the difference.”

For the full conversation, see the video player above.

