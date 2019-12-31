Preparing your pets for New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is one of the hardest nights for some pets. Loud noises can scare them and might make them run away. Aggieland Human wants to make sure you're taking the steps to get your pet back.

They want pet owners to make a New Year's resolution to put a microchip in their pets. If you live in Brazos County it is also important they have their county tag.

Should your pet get lost and dropped off at Aggieland Humane, the microchips help them find you. They scan the chip along your pet's back and get your contact information.

This service is offered by Aggieland Humane and you may get your pet's county tag at your local veterinarian.