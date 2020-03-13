Pres. Trump declares national emergency

President Donald Trump addressed the nation in response to COVID-19.

Pres. Trump declared a national state of emergency. He also asked for hospitals to implement emergency protocols.

A new testing process will be implemented through Google. A website currently is being created to facilitate the screening process. Prospective patients will be able to input their symptoms and be told if they need to be tested for COVID-19. If a test is needed, patients will be directed to "drive-thru" testing locations.

Walmart, Target, Walgreens and CVS all spoke of their commitment to assist the public during this time. They will also be setting aside some of their parking lot spaces to make room for the drive-thru testing.

The FDA has approved additional testing for COVID-19 and is working to increase the availability of tests, according to Pres. Trump.

Pres. Trump also spoke of additional protocols that are being taken. He has waived all student interest on all student loans heald by federal agencies, he has also ordered for the purchase of crude oil to build up the country's reserves.